Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Hermes' look on the first day of the show and all through the season put him in the spotlight

Now that the show is over, celebrity status has not stopped the reality star from staying true to himself

As expected, Hermes was profiled by a policeman in Lagos and the BBNaija star made a video to show Nigerians

Big Brother Naija star Hermes cried out on social media after a policeman stopped him and his manager on the road in Lagos.

In the video he shared on his Instagram story channel, the reality star lamented over the fact that he was being profiled because of his appearance.

Hermes says police profiled him on the road Photo credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

Showing the policeman looking through the car and their bags, Hermes noted that his celebrity status didn't help, and the car did not belong to him.

Despite the unpleasant ordeal, Hermes smiled all through the video which made the situation lighter than it appeared.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

dolapohabeeb:

"Love him."

nutflixnchilll:

"The policeman dey find hin pikin report card,Leave am "

_sheis.lola:

"Hermes is so handsome now."

official_richimayo:

"Search with them oo make them no go put exhibit there."

leaddyskincare:

"Hermes wey just start his career and he is going big places Poliz should be careful o"

4kthriftwears:

"Na this guy gan gan fit celebrity lifestyle, no paparazzi, no stress."

_feyi01:

"Omo, I swear this guy nah good person .. make person help us bless am."

sauceprince1:

"No disrespect, I love his vibe and how best he makes people laugh, most especially stone hearted people like me. Is it safe to say he is the UPGRADED VERSION, or a better version of PORTABLE as they’ve the same vibe in giving CRUISES."

Hermes gives condition for Allysyn to become his 3rd babe

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Hermes Iyele sparked controversy online after he opened up about his relationship with Allysyn.

The former youth basketball player said during his interview with Ebuka that he would want to have a relationship with Allysyn outside of the house, however, based on a particular condition.

Hermes revealed that he and Allysyn could only date if she agreed to become his third girlfriend and wouldn't mind being in a polyamorous relationship.

