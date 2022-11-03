Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel's new single Odo is starting to do wonders both home and abroad, just like Buga

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen performing to his fans in Australia

The highlight of the video was the way the huge crowd sang along to the song while Kizz danced

Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has made his Nigerian fans proud of his recent show success in Australia.

The singer recently dropped his latest single Odo, and just like the previous one, Buga, it appealed to the international audience.

In a video sighted online, the huge crowd sang Odo word for word as Kizz Daniel also sang and danced on stage.

The energetic fans who had their phone lights on jumped excitedly through the clip.

Nigerians react to the video

jeyymadethis:

"Omo Kizz Daniel songs dey blow pass. Nig*ga is blessed ✌❤️"

kaykaybitto:

"Can’t be the only person who thinks this song just sounds like every other Nigerian song…nothing legendary about it tbh."

suzieshugar:

"Seeing him perform for the first time ever was a surreal experience, kizz is such an animated performer his face alone would melt your heart."

otutuseason:

"When you dey win with the gift wey God give you, I swear the level na shows for your own heart! Dope song original man lovely people in the show!"

king_ugobest:

"Man doesn't have a bad hit!!!"

ig.gainfollow:

"VADO never disappoint ❤️"

najjthedj:

"No bad song!"

metalight.ig:

"More English in his songs was what he was missing. Like Asake, who is already blown in Nigeria, gradually blo*wing around the world, imagine more English in Asake's song, okpari ni yen, it's over."

