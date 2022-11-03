The winner of the Big Brother Naija season 7 show, Phyna continues to take stock of all her winnings as she moves into her new house

A video shared by the reality TV star on social media where her other colleagues from the BBNaija show were seen helping her to unpack her winnings trends online

Ex-housemates like Kess, Khalid, Christy O and more were seen in the viral videos at the new house while they helped Phyna unpack and get settled into her new home

No reality TV event transforms the lives of its participants like the Big Brother Naija show does. Proof of it is the amazing transformation that the winner of the show Level Up edition Phyna recently witnessed in her life.

The reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, recently trended online after a video of her moving into her new home and inviting her ex-colleagues over to help unpack her winnings.

Video of when BBNaija stars Khalid, Kess and Christy O help Phyna unpack her winnings as she moves into her new home. Photo credit: @_the_amazon/@iamchristyo/theunusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Some of the Level Up stars seen in the trending video posted by Phyna include Sir Kess, Christy O, Khalid and a couple of others.

Phyna could be heard in the video bragging that she had turned her celebrity friends into carton tearers and home movers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video of when Phyna invited her ex-BBNaija colleagues to help unpack her winnings:

See some of the comments that the video of BBNaija stars helping Phyna to unpack her winnings at her new home:

@nnekaopara3:

"Wow, these trenches are all full of real love n vibes...love their energy..so supportive."

@amyskitchenandtreats:

"Have they given her, the new house?"

@ms.osiebi:

"So she has moved to Lagos be that. Anyway, Lagos would favour her more sha as the winner."

@dates398:

"Phyna is really a loveable gal ...see Khalid nd Kess."

@graceamankwah710:

"See my Khalid nowww, 100% husband material."

@justt__me___:

"They tried. Awwwwn. The joy that’s comes with owning your apartment Ehn."

@iam_berry___:

"Trenches are the real families."

@oluphunmilorlar:

"Trenches to the world."

“Why are you donating to someone that won 100m last week?” Netizens slam fans of Phyna seeking donations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerians have reacted to the recent call for donations to throw the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level Up edition Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna, a huge surprise party.

The reaction came from netizens after a popular Phynation page on Twitter had called for support for a movement planning to throw a huge surprise for the Level UP BBNaija star.

However, the call seemed to have gotten on the wrong side of most netizens as they questioned the need to give someone who recently won N100m more money in the current Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng