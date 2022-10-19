Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) national president, Emeka Rollas, was recently decorated with a national honour by President Buhari

He was among the five entertainers honoured during the country's 62nd independence day celebration as he received the member of the order of the Niger award (MON)

Rollas spoke on Nollywood actors endorsing and campaigning for presidential candidates of their choice and its effect on the association

In commemorating the 62nd independence of Nigeria, the federal government decorated some well-deserving Nigerians with national honour on Tuesday, October 11.

Among those honoured were five entertainers, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1), Teni, Burna Boy, 2baba and Emeka Rollas.

Legit.ng reached out to the national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, to congratulate him on his national decoration.

"In a democracy, every step is lobbying and advocacy." AGN national president Emeka Rollas. Photo: Emeka Rollas

Speaking on his national award, Rollas said:

"It feels great for one to be decorated by his country, I feel honoured. And for the entertainment industry, it's an honour for all."

When asked if the federal government's recognising of entertainers will translate to its presence in the industry, like making favourable policies for the creative industry. The Nigerian actors' president noted that:

"The federal government will not make policies favourable to us if we don't go to government. In a democracy, every step is lobbying and advocacy."

Nollywood actors campaigning for politicians

Politics is around the corner, and we have many Nollywood actors supporting their preferred candidates and campaigning for them. Rollas speaks on its effect on the acting body.

"AGN first is non-partisan as a body but members are at liberty to follow any candidate that meets their different philosophies. After the elections, we still remain one."

Labour Party appoints Kenneth Okonkwo as Peter Obi presidential campaign council's spokesperson

Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo was recently appointed as the spokesperson of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council.

An official list of names was released on Wednesday, October 13, 2022, and some notable celebrity names were seen on the Labour Party presidential campaign council.

The former APC card-carrying member Kenneth gave thanks to the almighty for being humble with the honour of being the mouthpiece of the movement that would revolutionise Nigeria's politics.

