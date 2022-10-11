Nigerian singer Teniola Apata was among the prominent Nigerians who were conferred with national honours by President Buhari

Teni was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award, and she received it in person

A video from the moment Teni received her award from president Buhari has, however, sparked reactions online

Popular singer Teniola Apata better known as Teni, was live at International Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, where she and other prominent figures in the country were conferred national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A viral video from the event showed the moment Teni, who rocked a suit, was called upon to receive her award as she was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award.

Teni receives MON awards from Buhari. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Aside from Teni, other notable Nigerians in the MON category are 2Baba, Shehu Othman, and Abubakar Maikano.

See the video below:

Netizens react to the moment Teni receives award from Buhari

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

djkholow_official:

"Why she strong face for president no handshake sef."

mcpsalm:

"Teni use body language tell am say u no do well."

therealballersz

Teni no send hahaha the altitude for me

promix_emil:

"She no send the president."

iam_mcculture:

"Makanaki said a thousand word with her unspoken altitude."

bigh_bamo

"Teni no even follow bubu laugh oooo"

bigertinz:

"Teni God bless u for the body language."

jhane.yo:

"The Attitude for me ."

oluetson_pow:

"See comments from supposed educate people, if nah attitude unah dey praise, then she no suppose show up at all."

raphweal:

"The babe dey give buhari serious attitude."

boi_vicx:

"She’s not happy with the president normally dem suppose shake after she collect the award but aunty just pass jeje dey go na only God know wetin she dey talk for mind."

