Fuji music maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1) got national honour from President Buhari and his fans are talking about it

The veteran singer was selected among the 437 people were conferred with the rank of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON)

His new honour has sparked mixed reactions online, while some congratulated him and commended the growth of entertainment in the country, other feel he did not deserve it

One of Nigeria's finest Fuji musicians, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, also known as K1 is the latest celebrities to receive national honour from the federal government.

K1 was among the 437 Nigerians to receive national honours from President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 as he will be conferred with the rank of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

FG confers K1 with MON. Credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

The national honours were given to individuals from different works of life, like politicians, public officers, security officers, businessmen, monarchs, and religious leaders among others.

He confirmed the receipt of the conferment letter and expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for being listed among recipients of the National honors.

K1 is billed to receive the honour from President Buhari on Tuesday 11th of October, 2022.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to K1's national honour

Social media users have reacted differently to the conferment of MON to KI.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Generalboi_1:

"Congratulations Alhaji but bubu dey craze so federal government don know say Entertainment na one of the future wey everybody dey talk about nice one."

Petersjemirade:

"What has he done to deserve a national awards? Something they should have giving to Wiz Burna or Davido what a shame."

Iceofficia:

"Pikin wey dem born for 2000 dey say K1 no deserve MON, congrats sir."

Ultimate_omoba:

"Long overdue if people like Yinka Ayefele have collected MON since 2009 or 2010 then K1 deserve it."

Rolling247:

"Well deserved and long overdue Congratulations Maiyegun."

