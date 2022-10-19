The APC in Taraba has joined the calls on President Buhari to withdraw the national honour conferred on the state governor, Darius Ishaku

The publicity secretary of the APC in Taraba, Aaron Artimas, described the award on the governor as an encouragement for failed Nigeria

Artimas said Buhari should have made adequate consultation before honouring the PDP governor, who had only embarked on 191km of rural road projects since 2015, which are still under construction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jalingo, Taraba - The All Progressives Congress (APC), Taraba state chapter has joined calls for the withdrawal of national honour conferred on the state governor, Darius Ishaku.

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on Ishaku, a governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigerian Tribune reported.

After receiving the news, residents of the state described the governor's honor as an encouragement for a failed Nigeria and asked Buhari to immediately withdraw the award on the governor.

The APC publicity secretary in the state and media director of senator Emmanuel Bwacha governorship campaign council, Aaron Artimas, disclosed the state chapter of the party’s position while speaking to journalists on Wednesday, October 19, in Jalingo.

Artemis alleged that Ishaku is the worst-performing governor in Nigeria, having only 191km of rural road projects still under construction since 2015.

The Taraba APC lamented why Buhari did not consult for details of the governor’s performances since the award is based on credibility and appealed for its immediate withdrawal

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His statement reads in part:

“We thought the national honour award is a mere political courtesy that the president does give to politicians who attained a certain position in politics. We thought it was never meant as meritorious for credible Nigerian leaders.

Source: Legit.ng