Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy and veteran music star 2Baba were also awarded national honours by President Buhari

While Burna Boy was conferred with the MFR award, the singer’s father received the award on his behalf

2Baba, on the other hand, was conferred with the MON award, the same category as singer Teni

Popular Nigerian singers Burna Boy and 2Baba on Tuesday, October 11, were among the prominent figures in the country who were conferred with national awards by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While Grammy Award winner Burna Boy was conferred with the award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 2Baba was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Video shows Burna Boy's dad receiving award on son's behalf. Credit: @burnaboy @2baba/ Twitter: @alhajidna

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singers were presented the awards for their recognition and achievements in the music industry.

A video from the event, which took place in Abuja, showed the moment Burna Boy’s father received the award on behalf of the singer.

Fans congratulate 2Baba, Burna Boy

_ekundharyor:

"More wins my own Living Legend ❤️."

neyo_prince1:

"Innocent ujah idibia boss man."

martinscaplot:

"Thank God for Burna boy papa, he nor do dombale like wizkid manager wey they dombale like mumu 4 sanwo olu for headies awards in Atlanta."

onlyaeg:

"I swear Buhari don't even know who's Burna boy."

gyspy2mai:

"I like his confidence. If na some people papa, them go nearly lie down for future contracts.."

sethwave:

"Burna boy papa no even do like say smile wan occur guy just took the award and left."

susoace:

"If to say na there popsy colet diz award we no go rest 4diz app."

avr247:

"Buhari don show burns boy papa unto hardship, he no even send the man."

Buhari confers Teni with MON award

Popular singer Teniola Apata better known as Teni, was live at International Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, where she and other prominent figures in the country were conferred national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A viral video from the event showed the moment Teni, who rocked a suit, was called upon to receive her it as she was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award.

Aside from Teni, other notable Nigerians in the MON category are 2Baba, Shehu Othman, and Abubakar Maikano.

Source: Legit.ng