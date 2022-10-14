Popular Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma recently, in an unusual fashion, took to her social media page to call out all Nigerian politicians slamming them over the state of the country

Caroline noted that she's stunned how politicians all of a sudden have so much money to spend when it comes to campaign season but when in power, they claim the country is broke

The movie star also went on to note that anybody who's held a political position before in Nigeria is an unredeemable part of the problem of the country

Nollywood actress and the deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Akwa Ibom state Caroline Danjuma recently went on a brutal rant against Nigerian politicians.

Caroline queried how Nigerian politicians are always quick to claim that the country is broke when they're in power but dole out billions and trillions of naira during electoral campaign season.

The women's rights activist also slammed any politician who's held one political office or more in the past and is still in government; she noted that such people are part of the country's problem.

RIP Rico, I'm sorry Nigeria failed you, Caroline Danjuma mourns former BBNaija star

Caroline also blamed the Nigerian government for the death of former BBNaija star Rico Swavey. She noted that Nigeria failed the reality TV star due to negligence and lack of responsibility.

See Caroline's post slamming politicians below:

See some of the reactions Caroline's comments about politicians stirred online:

@aphrodisiacs_by_annie:

"You literally said EVERYTHING that needs to be said!!! I just hope our government will do what needs to be done."

@amakaike1:

"Just imagine what a so called standard hospital looks like."

@itsphinayoung:

"So disheartening, now there are calling off strike so that students can't stay where they did dia PVC to vote, release Nnamdi Kalu to put confusion among Igbos."

@alexandraceo

"Is heart breaking Our leaders has failed us ."

@ayomide20013:

"Our Government has failed us and many idiots are still collecting money from those heartless animals to support them RIP Rico ️."

