Big Brother Naija reality star Daniella Peters, recently got a surprise from her fans, the Dynamites

The Level Up star was surprised with a cash gift of N1 million as well as an iPhone 14, among other things

Several Nigerians have reacted to the news with mixed reactions, questioning how they could afford such

The 2022 Big Brother Naija stars are still reeling in the excitement of their new-found fame courtesy of their fans.

Daniella Peters was recently left wowed by her fans following an unexpected surprise from them.

Photos show Daniella with her gifts. Credit: @daniellapeters_official, @dynamiteshub

Her official fan base, @dynamiteshub, shared photos of the pretty damsel posing with several gifts, including a cheque of N1 million, an iPhone 14, and another cash gift in a box, among other things.

The gifts were gotten as a surprise by Daniella fans.

Nigerians react as BBNaija Daniella receives gifts from fans

iam_hopewell:

"This next big brother nor go pass me by,if una stop this stanship before then,God go judge una."

_callme_fatima_:

"In this hard economy? Una really deserve Buhari."

____fiyin:

"If I mistakenly become one of the people wey them dey contribute this money give,I go pack all the money run I swear. Cause what in the same of stupidity is this?"

db_naturals_:

"In this Buhari Regime? Una no well."

anjolagram:

"So nobody never buy car for fav this year?? This Sapa really choke."

_omojoladey:

"Reason y our government no fit ever take us serious be dis dem knw say all of una be rich kids but wait fess how do y’all gather urself in group to contribute the money."

