Nollywood actress turned politician Caroline Danjuma, has taken to social media to share a video of her sons

The movie star, who is the deputy governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom state revealed that she steals opportunities to make videos of them

Some months ago, Danjuma was called out for falsifying her age after she celebrated her 35th birthday

Caroline Danjuma is a mother of three who has done well to keep her children from the public eye.

However, she recently blessed her fans with a video of her sons, on her Instagram page

The actress posted the video. Credit: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

The video sees the two boys, who appear to be teenagers, dressed in white sweatshirts and dark pants.

The recording captures them getting ready to head back to school.

The Nollywood star, who is the deputy governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom state, exalted God in her caption for His undying love for her family.

Part of her caption reads:

"A very rare video of the boyz .. Now I steal opportunities to take videos. My men heading back to school ❤️❤️❤️…"

Watch the video below:

