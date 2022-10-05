Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has refused to be associated with Nigerian politicians and their lies

The funnyman put up a post on social media informing every one of his temporary name change until after the 2023 election

Basketmouth noted that Nigerian politicians would be called his stage name because they talk anyhow

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Until the end of the 2023 election, Basketmouth has asked his colleagues and followers to call him Onyekwere.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian disclosed that the name change was necessary because Nigerian politicians will be called Basketmouth by the online community for talking anyhow.

Basketmouth reveals name change on social media Photo credit: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth will be called his former stage name at the end of the election in 2023 and he has told even his clients to please take note.

"SPECIAL PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Basketmouth's post

emmaugolee:

"And my answer is "I concurrently concur." 1st Yes for the name change. Let the difference be clear. You deliver. 2nd Yes in response to the question posed by the name."

promiseoluremi:

" okay noted boss but for dose dat is owing u money can not pay back for now until after election when d name is back to originality."

official_thanky_:

"That's a very smart move to avoid impersonation "

mademanyooo:

"Ladies and gentlemen put ya hands together for ONYEKWERE as he comes on stage......... **audience** (who be that o?) "

anya_speaker:

"Onyekwere so you won’t talk anyhow too this period about politics ??"

bestwill_:

"Change your username to Onyekwere if e sure for you"

Baskemouth cries out after paying N32m to get house in Lagos 14 years ago

Ace comedian, Basketmouth took to his official Instagram page to narrate his ordeal in Lagos 14 years ago.

The humour merchant asked his followers if he had been patient enough as he was pushed to expose a company and the people behind it.

He noted that he coughed out a whopping sum of N32 million 14 years ago as an initial payment for a house at Prime Water View estate.

Basketmouth also noted that the people he did business with had issues with the bank funding the project, making them drag each other to court.

Source: Legit.ng