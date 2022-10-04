A Nigerian man has advised netizens not to joke with savings as he showed off what he found in his piggy bank

He broke the wooden box and counted over N2 million he was able to realise after cutting down on unnecessary transfers and liabilities

According to the man, he was able to reach such a mind-boggling figure by putting in at least N40k in a week

A Nigerina man has shocked netizens with the money he realised after breaking his piggy bank.

In a TikTok video, he packed out the momney in the box and revealed in the comment section of his post that it totaled N2 million and sixty-five thousand.

He counted over N2 million. Photo Credit: TikTok/@cashymawo1

Source: UGC

According to the caption of his video, he was able to save such an amount by "avoiding liabilities and unnecessary transfer."

A person in the background who watched as he took out the cash jokingly boasted that even Dangote couldn't realise such. Taking to the comment section, he advised a netizen on how to do it.

"It’s important bruv …. Just commot mind say you get savings , it will surely pile up."

The man said he put at least N40k in the box once in a week.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Titilope deborah said:

"Ritualist when will mine be full like this."

user3444073736029 said:

"Sha come use am buy benz for my office."

Mary Dan onyemowo said:

"Abeg no vex na every day u Dey put money inside."

noble ndubuisi said:

"Keep it up bro....U are only going to get richer with this mentality... King."

obawaleolawale said:

"Na person wey don chop Dey save….the last time I did i brake am when hunger won kill me."

Man finds over N600k after breaking his piggy bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shown off the huge wads of cash totaling over N600k he found after breaking his piggy bank.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 1, Samuel shared how he took a decision at the start of 2021 to save 'his urgent 2k' after purchasing two piggy banks from one John Okoye.

That decision eventually paid off as he has huge wads of cash to show for it. The proud man stated that he had comfortably paid his house rent for the new year 2022 urging netizens to be motivated by his saving success story.

Source: Legit.ng