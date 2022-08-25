Veteran Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, took to social media to share an incident that happened to him in Lagos about 14 years ago

The funnyman revealed that he paid a huge sum of N32 million about 14 years ago to get a property in an estate in the state

He noted that he is yet to get a refund now the said property and threatened to expose the person and company behind the deal

Ace comedian, Basketmouth took to his official Instagram page to narrate his ordeal in Lagos 14 years ago.

The humour merchant asked his followers if he is patient enough as he was pushed to expose a company and the people behind it.

He noted that he coughed out a whopping sum of N32 million 14 years ago as an initial payment for a house at Prime Water View estate.

Basketmouth also noted that the people he did business with had issues with the bank funding the project, making them drag each other to court.

He also noted that the story changed concerning the delivery of the house he paid for when the matter was resolved.

The comedian revealed that 14 years have passed, and he is yet to get a refund:

"14 years later, I'm yet to get my refund, house or even BQ sef. If I call this man/company out now, do you think I waited long enough?"

He asked his followers if he has been patient enough.

Nigerians react to Basketmouth's post

A number of Basketmouth's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the post's comments section to drop mixed reactions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kingshytcza:

"Idk how u have that type of patience. With this type of patience. Na to sue the man and him company join bro."

Deejayneptune:

"Baba patience don over due.. 14 years pikin don almost dey enter University.. Call them out."

Matthewohio:

"Brother , 80% of these real estate developers are all scammers … Instead of moving into your Ikoyi apartment you will move into Ebutte Metta Magistrate court."

