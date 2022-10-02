Rave of the moment Asake is currently on tour in the US and he had yet another sold-out show in Atlanta

The Terminator hitmaker pulled a massive surprise on fans who came out to watch him as he showed up on stage with a goat

A video of Asake and the animal slugging it out on stage sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community

Nigerian singer Asake is known for his sweet music and thrilling stage performances, and this is what he brought to fans in Atlanta.

The singer who is currently on tour in the US made a grand appearance on stage and pulled a surprise for fans who gathered to watch him.

Just before he kicked things off proper, Asake showed up with a goat on stage and this got members of the audience cheering.

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go as he had imagined as the domestic animal was not entirely cooperative with Asake.

A video making the rounds online captured Asake pulling the goat’s leash but the animal remained on one spot.

Social media users react

ogbarsy said:

"Ololademi Asake vs Elewuremi Alake."

wunmimarin said:

"But he knows how stubborn goats can be d goat won’t behave ."

sari_supergal said:

"Animal rights activists will come after you now‍♀️."

viktornjoku said:

"Hope the real herder is around the corner, in case it decides to go berserk! Travis Scott never settle him own lawsuits finish ooo."

jollyporchexperience said:

"If doing to much was a person I sha like his songs."

ojosh120 said:

"How many perfume u take spray the goat before bringing it on stage, cos dey too dey smell. Na their nature."

omololaayaoba said:

"Peta is coming for him in 1,2,3 days. The producers should know better now. America ma ni."

Don Jazzy hails Asake's new album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy couldn't contain his excitement for Asake's new album as he took to his social media page to hail the street music sensation.

Don Baba J wrote on his page that the singer should just be given the award of the artist of the year already.

The Peace Be Unto you singer, who recently dropped his first official album titled Mr Money With The Vibe, is probably the biggest breakout star in the music industry in 2022.

