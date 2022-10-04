Davido's Isreal DMW is a year older today October 4, and he has taken to social media to celebrate

The funny guy shared photos of him in native cultural wear as a Benin man specially taken for the occasion

Isreal who is almost as popular as his boss Davido has been well celebrated and hailed by many

Davido's loyal aide Isreal DMW is celebrating his birthday today Tuesday, October 4.

The funny guy announced his special day via his Instagram page with photos taken to celebrate the occasion.

Davido's Isreal DMW celebrates birthday Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal who is from Benin in Edo state donned a celebratory outfit peculiar to his tribe, a red skirt and shirt.

The outfit had colourful yellow designs onit and Isreal accessorised with red beads as expected of a Benin indigene.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. BABA GOD, THANK YOU OOH "

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Isreal DMW

funkejenifaakindele:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday."

poco_lee:

"Last year na Gucci Photoshoot this year na Cultural HBD JUJU BABY I LOVE YOU "

lt_ddon:

"Happy birthday."

etinosaofficial:

"JUJU❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday."

delemomoduovation:

"Happy birthday my dear Brother... Many happy returns.."

bennyjnr1997:

"Happy Birthday Juju. The first Benin man to ever perform in 02 arena,More Life and many more achievements ✅✅✅✅"

king_rooben_of_laygos:

"Moh Ogar!!!Birthday Blessings JuJu Of 30BG More Life & More Wins OG "

tolu_____t:

"But why be say na Red you choose Juju of all colors "

kennycruzirabor:

"Juju you do photo shoot o."

rozapepper:

"Happy birthday bro Age with sufficient grace"

osmoworld_official:

"Oba to peiye ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday JUJU."

Source: Legit.ng