“Juju of 30BG”: Celebrities, Other Nigerians Celebrate Davido’s Isreal DMW As He Shares Birthday Photos
- Davido's Isreal DMW is a year older today October 4, and he has taken to social media to celebrate
- The funny guy shared photos of him in native cultural wear as a Benin man specially taken for the occasion
- Isreal who is almost as popular as his boss Davido has been well celebrated and hailed by many
Davido's loyal aide Isreal DMW is celebrating his birthday today Tuesday, October 4.
The funny guy announced his special day via his Instagram page with photos taken to celebrate the occasion.
Isreal who is from Benin in Edo state donned a celebratory outfit peculiar to his tribe, a red skirt and shirt.
The outfit had colourful yellow designs onit and Isreal accessorised with red beads as expected of a Benin indigene.
"A good woman will drag you closer to God": Soso Soberekon reacts as Davido follows Chioma to church
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. BABA GOD, THANK YOU OOH "
See the post below:
Nigerians celebrate Isreal DMW
funkejenifaakindele:
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday."
poco_lee:
"Last year na Gucci Photoshoot this year na Cultural HBD JUJU BABY I LOVE YOU "
lt_ddon:
"Happy birthday."
etinosaofficial:
"JUJU❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday."
delemomoduovation:
"Happy birthday my dear Brother... Many happy returns.."
bennyjnr1997:
"Happy Birthday Juju. The first Benin man to ever perform in 02 arena,More Life and many more achievements ✅✅✅✅"
king_rooben_of_laygos:
"Moh Ogar!!!Birthday Blessings JuJu Of 30BG More Life & More Wins OG "
tolu_____t:
"But why be say na Red you choose Juju of all colors "
kennycruzirabor:
"Juju you do photo shoot o."
rozapepper:
"Happy birthday bro Age with sufficient grace"
osmoworld_official:
"Oba to peiye ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday JUJU."
"Dem no dey put mouth for woman and man matter": Isreal writes, shares rare photo of Davido and Chioma
Isreal DMW leaves Tiwa Savage blushing in funny video
Nigerian singer Davido’s logistic manager Isreal DMW is known for his funny vibes, especially when with the people he loves.
In the similar fashion he praises Davido, Isreal was seen with popular singer Tiwa Savage, and he left her smiling with his funny talks.
Isreal, in the video, could be heard hailing Tiwa, who he referred to as the Queen of Africa and Nigeria, as he refused to let her talk.
The funny video left many fans and followers gushing as they talked about Tiwa Savage’s stunning beauty.
Source: Legit.ng