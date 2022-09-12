A video of Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage and Davido’s logistics manager Isreal DMW showed a lovely connection between the two

In the video, Isreal hailed Tiwa Savage, who he referred to as the queen of Africa and Nigeria, and she couldn’t help but blush

The funny video has left many fans and followers gushing as many talked about Tiwa Savage’s stunning beauty

Nigerian singer Davido’s logistic manager Isreal DMW is known for his funny vibes, especially when with the people he loves.

In a similar fashion he praises Davido, Isreal was seen with popular singer Tiwa Savage, and he left her smiling with his funny talks.

Isreal DMW hails Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tiwasavage @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal, in the video, could be heard hailing Tiwa, who he referred to as the Queen of Africa and Nigeria, as he refused to let her talk.

See the funny video below:

Fans gush as Isreal DMW hails Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

rich___kinging:

"With Isreal no dulling moments ."

wrldprincecharming:

"Juju in the building."

wisdom_hephzibah:

"Tiwa done dey enter my eye ."

tun_mise_:

"Israel no like wahala I too like the man ."

iron_ahitophel

"Make her talk Now we didn’t hear what she has to say ‍♀️."

deevasecrets:

"Mr hype man Isreal."

_gwen24:

"Israel don turn celeb ooo."

30bgnurse:

"30BG juju abi na DMW juju ."

will.ams1340:

"Davido dey try for this guy o."

thisismaylender:

"Hypeberlist @isrealdmw wey dey hype anything ."

kingdavebarry:

"Despite the hyping, I saw that saliva drop ."

iam_eminence21:

"Israel Sabi hype eh, see Tiwa blushing ."

motherofmultitude_forsuccour:

"Juju to d world We do not discriminate other religions, gender or social background. Love is our religion."

Isreal DMW shares receipt of funds he received

Isreal Afeare earlier shared his adorable pre-wedding photos on social media.

This was accompanied by a call for help with support concerning funds to take care of his wedding. Isreal explained that he would be having his traditional white wedding in October in Benin City.

Nigerians have not left Isreal to his fate as some of them have started sending in money ranging from N100 to N100k to the designated account.

Source: Legit.ng