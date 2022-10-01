Singer Davido’s controversial aide, Israel DMW, has stirred reactions online after sharing a rare photo of the music star and his former lover, Chioma Rowland

The singer and Chioma who have left many wondering if they are back together were spotted together at the dining table

Isreal submitted that it is unwise to meddle in a man and woman’s relationship matter and his post sparked mixed reactions

Controversial aide, Isreal DMW, has returned to social media with yet another post that got many people talking.

Taking to his Instagram page, Isreal shared a photo of his boss, Davido enjoying a meal whilst seated with his woman, Chioma Rowland.

“Dem no dey put mouth for woman and man matta ooh. Hmm,” Isreal captioned the photo post that has since gone viral on social media.

Social media users react

Davido clamps down on man for threatening to slap Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido once again caused a buzz online over his relationship with his on-and-off girlfriend, Chioma.

The singer sprung into action and defended the mother of his son after an online user threatened to slap her.

The netizen had vowed to slap Chioma over the way she congratulated Davido’s brother on his new Bentley.

