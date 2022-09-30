Outspoken Delta state public officer Ossai Success has again come for the controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky

Ossai, in a post shared on his page, demanded that the federal government of Nigeria should look into the lifestyle the effeminate dresser lives

He noted that Bobrisky is a supremely negative influence on the younger generations and a saboteur of the Nigerian core values

A public officer, Ossai Success, who serves as a media aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, recently called on the federal government of Nigeria to take action against famous Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky.

Ossai took to his page to express his grievances against the effeminate dresser, noting that he is a bad influence on the younger generation.

Delta state Governor's media aide, Ossai Success calls on FG to take active steps against crossdresser Bobrisky. Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The public servant wrote that the FG needs to take urgent steps to look into the kind of lifestyle Bobrisky lives.

He said the FG claims to be working to reduce crime in the country; however, it has allowed people like Bobrisky to walk freely in society, influencing people and making them want to emulate him.

Ossai said seeing someone like Bobrisky makes him question if Nigerians have completely lost their moral core values as a people.

See Ossai Success' post below:

People react to Ossai Success' comment about Bobrisky

bootology_:

"Is Bobrisky bad roads or poor power supply that the Govt should look into?"

@joybammz:

" of all the problems in Nigeria…flood way dey everywhere …na bob matter need urgent attention?? Wetin do am."

@xom_mie:

"Government never look into insecurity na Bobrisky they wan look into."

@wallpaperplace:

"Real life issues - Insecurity, inflation, ASUU strike, EFCC harassment , unemployment, dollar rate, fuel hike, etc! Bobrisky can’t be the focus now."

@tun_mise_:

"Na who wish to be influenced go dey influenced leave senior man alone."

@leaddyskincare:

"Don’t shy away from the fact that Ossai is right✌️, but there are better issues in the country that need urgent attention too."

@inumidun_:

"Notoriety is not fame, if Idris was in a Muslim country he would had been beh*aded already, the lifestyle he flaunts on social media had infiltrated the minds of the vulnerable/mediocre to emulate his madness just to acquire such lifestyle… What is wrong is wrong, we shouldn’t bring in government talks into immorality."

