Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to social media with a quick update for his fans and followers

The effeminate celebrity has joined the list of early owners of the recently released iPhone 14 pro max and it cost him over N1.4 million

Bobrisky shared an unboxing video on his Instagram page and many were seen in his comment section with mixed reactions

Effeminate celebrity Bobrisky has splashed money on the recently released iPhone 14 pro max mobile phone and he happily shared the news on social media.

The cross-dresser who enjoys bragging shared an unboxing video on his page and accompanied it with a receipt of ownership for those who may be in doubt.

Crossdresser Bobrisky cops new iPhone 14 pro max. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky splashed a whooping sum of N1.450,000 million on the luxury device.

“Finally got my iPhone 14 Bad btch vibe,” he captioned his video post.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the screenshots below:

Bobrisky splashes N1.4 million on new iPhone 14. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

giftsbyanjy1 said:

"Congratulations everything deserves a congrats as long as it’s your hard earned money , you be baddest for the game."

ositajuli19 said:

"Lol, not a big deal, even 16 years old children dey get am for Belgium here ,everyone for here don get am."

luskindy said:

"Might as well buy their shares/stocks. Africans are the reasons apple is worth more the 2 trillion dollars . And we don’t even use a fraction of iPhones capabilities."

onyekachiamaka said:

"It's only in Nigeria Iphone users dey make noise."

ardensgoldhair said:

"But what is the different nah with my 13pro max ‍♀️."

iam_happinessjoy said:

"no be today, please when get no dey show it off for social media, showing iPhone 14 not am investment even children of 15 to 20 years dey carry am now."

Bobrisky addresses critics who want to see him as a 50-year-old man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that cross-dresser Bobrisky took to social media with some words for people who hold reservations against him.

According to Bobrisky, some of these individuals who want to see what he would look like at 50 are not guaranteed to be alive when he clocks the age.

The effeminate celebrity submitted that they are not God, and many thronged his comment section with mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng