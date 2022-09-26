Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, took her fans down memory lane after straightening her hair in an interesting way

The music star shared a photo of herself using a hot pressing iron to straighten her hair and it got people talking

A number of them laughed at the photo while noting that using an iron on one’s hair is an old update

Talented Nigerian singer, Tems, recently got fans talking about an old fashion update after she shared a recent photo online.

The music star was one of the singers who performed at the Global Citizen event in Ghana and she got ready backstage like everybody else.

Taking to her social media page, the Essence co-singer posted a photo of herself using a hot pressing iron on her head.

Singer Tems uses hot iron to straighten hair. Photos: @temsbaby

Tems used the iron to straighten her weave and she accompanied the photo with a simple caption that reads:

“If you know, you know”.

See the photo below:

Netizens react to photo of Tems using iron to straighten hair

It didn’t take long for the photo of Tems’ straightening her hair in an unconventional way to catch the attention of a number of netizens. Many of them seemed excited to be able to relate with a celebrity’s actions. Read some of their comments below:

_Justamberr:

“So I’m using iron, tens too is using iron .”

Dee_touchofbeauty:

“ why una come cast this thing na.”

Jerseymkt_ng:

“I want to be that iron so bad ”

Annaswthrt:

“Yes. It’s faster and better than straightener.”

Veejayraph:

“No wonder she dey hot.”

Iampiuso:

“Abeg, make una no let pressing iron price skyrocket for market OOO”

Odera_akpuru:

“We’ve Been doing this since day 1. The best way to flatten your hair.”

Mz_olutunde:

“Been saving lives since 1900.”

Tangerinewilliams:

“this one na old update.”

ibinabo.f:

“lol no be today”

dfw_rachy:

“Normal level ”

Fans gush over video of JaRule singing Tems' song

Veteran US rapper, JaRule, caused a buzz on Nigerian social media space over his love for Tems’ music.

Tems is one Nigerian star who has continued to enjoy international attention mostly due to her talent.

In the video making the rounds, the 46-year-old rapper was seen dancing and singing along to one of Tems’ songs, Free Mind.

