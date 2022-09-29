Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has once again got netizens talking after she put her family business on social media

The celebrity posted a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test and accompanied it with a cryptic caption to her daughter

The strange post soon trended on social media as Nigerians shared their interesting reaction to it

Controversial Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has once again become a trending topic on social media over her recent post.

The mum of two made fans wonder if she was actually a mother of three after she shared a strange post on her Instagram story.

The dancer posted a photo of herself smiling and holding a pregnancy test stick that displayed a positive result, meaning she was with child.

Korra Obidi gets fans talking over photo of her positive pregnancy test.

Source: Instagram

At the bottom of the photo, Korra then wrote a note in tiny fonts to her second daughter, Athena, and noted that she had a big sister or brother.

See the screenshot of the post below:

Nigerians react to Korra’s post on being pregnant again

Korra’s post about being pregnant after her second daughter, Athena, raised a lot of mixed reactions from social media users as they wondered what it was about.

Some of them asked who the father of the child was while others accused her of being a clout chaser for putting her family problems online.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Keji_banks:

“Who nko get the belle bayi ”

Pleasant_luxury:

“If doing too much was a person.”

iamkinggeorge_:

“Abeg leave this woman alone. She’s going through a lot.”

yoyoheartsss:

“I’m sure korra can just tell her daughter this if that’s what she’s trying to do. Why involve us without our consent is what I’m yet to understand. Sorry about your loss though.”

zayxon_tech:

“What Korra is doing is extremely weird and off putting for a fully grown adult, talkless a mother, not everything is for social media.”

ikemeamara:

“Nkechi and Korra should be best friends.”

__folaaaaa:

“She’s not handling the break up well…girl seek professional help.”

5d_hottie:

“English hard oooh. She said Had that means in the past but Una no dey ever read to understand .”

_msasake_:

“Maybe she miscarried. It says “had”.”

jenny_presy:

“She lost a pregnancy before Athena….make Una try Dey read sometimes.”

Korra Obidi begins hunt for her man

Social media has been Korra Obidi's best place to seek solace since the messy divorce with her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

The mother of two has been serving contents back to back, and this time she announced that doctors have given her greenlight to consider dating again.

Korra shared a video online and noted that the doctors asked her to take her time and look for someone with a sense of humour who will also be kind to her daughters.

