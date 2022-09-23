Nigerian singer, Tems’ talent has continued to be noticed internationally by top music artistes

A video recently made the rounds of veteran rapper, JaRule singing along to one of Tems’ hit songs

JaRule appeared to know the lyrics word for word as he sang along passionately and drew reactions from Nigerians

Veteran US rapper, JaRule, caused a buzz on Nigerian social media space over his love for Tems’ music.

Tems is one Nigerian star who has continued to enjoy international attention mostly due to her talent.

In the video making the rounds, the 46-year-old rapper was seen not only dancing but also singing along to one of Tems’ songs, Free Mind.

Rapper JaRule sings along to Tems' song in viral video. Photos: @officialhiptv

JaRule was seen dancing and singing along passionately to the song that he appeared to enjoy so much.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of JaRule singing and dancing to Tems’ song

The video of JaRule singing Tems’ song word for word drew a series of reactions from Nigerians as many of them expressed their pride. Read what some of them had to say about it below

Mojisolaoluwo:

“Nigerians at home don’t know how big wizkid , burna boy , tems , asake and ckay are in abroad.”

Sugarchimex:

“Tems no dey sing for Nigerians.”

Djmayen_:

“Jah rule is ageless.”

Azeez.odunsi:

“God is so much blessing this country, Nigeria .”

Dondrayy_na:

“Tems sabi international vibes ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ekonewyorkent1:

“From Eko to New York…”

Misikell:

“Our people b doing us proud.. we globalNiger to the world.”

Alterum2:

“Naija to di world ”

Officialiykdavidson:

“Na now I know say Tems is the one wey blow the song she and wizkid.”

Zee_artzz:

“Omo JaRule no dey old.”

I was broke and hopeless, I used to steal food - Tems

International music collaborations aren’t the only things fans of the sensational singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, have to brag about.

The singer blessed her community of supporters with yet another bragging right after sharing her latest win with them on Instagram.

Tems bagged a feature in British GQ and she happily updated her Instagram fans.

The singer recounted struggling a lot financially and how things were so bad that she resorted to stealing food.

