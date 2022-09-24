“My 1st Fruit, It’s Hard to Let You Go”: Annie Idibia Emotional As 13-Year-Old Daughter Jets Out of Nigeria
- Actress and singer 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, recently had to say a painful goodbye to her firstborn child, Olivia
- As suggested by Annie’s Instatory posts, the 13-year-old is flying out of Nigeria to continue her education abroad
- The doting mum penned an emotional note to her daughter while urging her to continue spreading love wherever she finds herself
Music star 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, couldn’t hide her emotions in a series of posts shared on her Instastory channel.
Annie shared clips with her firstborn daughter, Olivia, and the mother and daughter were captured at the airport.
From indications, the 13-year-old is leaving Nigeria to continue with her education in an international school.
“It’s hard to let you go but I can’t be selfish. Your dreams are valid and I’m so proud of you. 10 boys in one angelic, sweet, humble innocent, brilliant and determined young lady. 13 going on 30 with so much love in your heart,” the doting mum captioned her Instastory post.
In a different slide, Annie went on to express how much she loves her daughter while describing her as a sweet and selfless child.
Annie also urged Olivia not to let the cruel ways of the world change the good person that she is.
“Please don’t let the cruel world take away all the love you have inside. Grounded, humble, shy yet extremely confident. Best behaved student for the last how many years again?” the actress wrote.
See screenshots of Annie's post as spotted on IG below:
