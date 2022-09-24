Actress and singer 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, recently had to say a painful goodbye to her firstborn child, Olivia

As suggested by Annie’s Instatory posts, the 13-year-old is flying out of Nigeria to continue her education abroad

The doting mum penned an emotional note to her daughter while urging her to continue spreading love wherever she finds herself

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Music star 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, couldn’t hide her emotions in a series of posts shared on her Instastory channel.

Annie shared clips with her firstborn daughter, Olivia, and the mother and daughter were captured at the airport.

Annie Idibia emotional as 13-year-old daughter jets out of Nigeria. Photo: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

From indications, the 13-year-old is leaving Nigeria to continue with her education in an international school.

“It’s hard to let you go but I can’t be selfish. Your dreams are valid and I’m so proud of you. 10 boys in one angelic, sweet, humble innocent, brilliant and determined young lady. 13 going on 30 with so much love in your heart,” the doting mum captioned her Instastory post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a different slide, Annie went on to express how much she loves her daughter while describing her as a sweet and selfless child.

Annie also urged Olivia not to let the cruel ways of the world change the good person that she is.

“Please don’t let the cruel world take away all the love you have inside. Grounded, humble, shy yet extremely confident. Best behaved student for the last how many years again?” the actress wrote.

See screenshots of Annie's post as spotted on IG below:

Annie and 2baba's daughter leaves Nigeria. Photo: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

2baba and Annie's daughter stirs reactions with outfit to Tiwa Savage's event

Still in a related story about the mother and daughter, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Annie Adibia and her daughter, Oliva, were among guests who showed up at a recent event organized by music star Tiwa Savage.

The doting mother was captured looking pretty in a long sleeve jacket while Olivia rocked a more revealing outfit.

Deputy governorship candidate Funke Akindele Bello and actress Beverly Osu, among others, were spotted in photos and videos from the event.

Source: Legit.ng