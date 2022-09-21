Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is currently trending on social media amid rumours of welcoming a set of twins in the UK

Recall that months ago, there had been speculations about the actress being pregnant during her wedding ceremony

Although the actress is yet to say anything on the matter, fans and well-wishers are already sending out congratulatory messages online

Fans and well-wishers have flooded the online community with congratulatory messages for Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, amid rumours of welcoming a set of twins in the UK with hubby, Fidelis Anosike.

The much-loved movie star got married back in April in a much-talked-about ceremony that had family members, close friends and industry colleagues in attendance.

Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twins. PhotoL @ ritadominic

Recall that amid the wedding festivities, Legit.ng reported that social media users speculated that the 47-year-old thespian was already with child.

The comments were made in reaction to Dominic’s slightly pronounced tummy in some of the outfits she rocked during her bridal shower.

Dominic is already trending on Twitter, where many are putting out congratulatory messages to her and her family.

Read some of the messages sighted below:

@olayemi_123 said:

"Actress Rita Dominic just welcome a set of twins, two bouncing baby girls. Delay isn't denial. May your miracle be a point of contacts for those looking for the fruits of the womb. ."

@Estherchika24 said:

"Rita Dominic welcomes a set of twins. Now,this is privacy.unlike those ones wey Dey update every minute once the belle enter ‍♀️Congratulations momma ."

@RufaiMonsurahJ said:

"The happiest news on NG internet today is Rita Dominic and her husband welcomed twins. So happy for the duo and may this blessing never cease from every household too."

@DrEtuka said:

"After all said and done, at least Rita Dominic, veteran Nollywood actress is now happy and joyful for her set of twins you brought to this world. Her patience has paid off. A big congrats to her."

Rita Dominic's Instagram post

A visit to the movie star's Instagram page shows that her last post was shared five days ago and it was a throwback photo post.

See below:

However, on her Instastory channel, the movie star shared a video showing some Zulu dancers.

See the screenshot below:

As sighted on Rita Dominc's Instastory channel. Photo: @ritadominic

Rita Dominic shares Zamunda themed video as she celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, Rita Dominic celebrated her birthday on July 12 and she dedicated beautiful posts to the special occasion.

Rita shared a short video with the theme from Coming To America where she was seen elegantly walking into the room.

Not stopping there, the actress also shared a stunning photo of herself in a blazing red outfit and headwrap. Rita tagged her birthday a new year and beginning for herself.

Source: Legit.ng