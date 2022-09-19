Actress Annie Adibi and her daughter, Oliva, were among guests who showed up at a recent event organized by music star Tiwa Savage

The doting mother was captured looking pretty in a long sleeve jacket while Olivia rocked a more revealing outfit

Deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele Bello, and actress Beverly Osu among others were spotted in photos and videos from the event

Singer 2baba and actress Annie Idibia’s daughter, Olivia, was among popular faces who recently showed up for music superstar, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa who recently bagged a new collaboration deal with an international cosmetic brand gathered industry friends for the launch of her lipstick line.

Annie's daughter, Olivia, rocks revealing outfit. Photo: @mediaroomhub

Interestingly, Olivia hopped along with her mother to the event that had many female celebrities in attendance.

As expected, there was a lot of style and glamour at the venue with many showing up in eye-popping outfits.

The Young Rich and African star kept things simple and classy as she was spotted in a long sleeve jacket and a top that properly covered up her chest.

However, Annie’s daughter was given more liberty with her choice of outfit as she was spotted in an embroidered jacket and an inner crop top showing off some skin.

Check out the mother and daughter below:

Celebs show up

Deputy governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Funke Akindele Bello also showed up to support the Water and Garri crooner.

Check out a video showing her arrival below:

Check out a video of Nollywood's Beverly Osu and Tiwa Savage catching up at the event below:

Skitmaker Enioluwa and media personality, Kaylah Oniwo, were the official hosts of the night.

