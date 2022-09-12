Ace Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has sparked a controversy with a post she shared on her Instagram page inviting only a certain section of the society to her birthday bash in the UK

Enibad shared an invite on her social media handle inviting people to come out and celebrate her birthday with her; however, it came with a caveat that only elites are allowed to come

The actress, who has been seen over the last few days frolicking with the likes of Davido, and celebrity clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega takes her birthday celebration to the next level

Badmus, in her invite, couldn't help but insert a caveat that the birthday party she was holding in London was only for the Nigerian elite society in the U.K and not just for anybody.

This caveat which she included in the invite post shared on her Instagram page, sparked the ire of some people online, saying if she wanted to invite only the rich, she could have done it privately, not by making such a public announcement.

Eniola Badmus, in her invite, further gave dress code instructions to her guests that anyone who would be at the party should apply pressure in their dressing.

See Enibad's post below:

See some of the reactions the post stirred online:

@iretops12:

"What about me in Nigeria ."

@fred.joseph:

"Na reason y una dey collect money up and down from the politicians forget say people dey hungry."

@engr.anero:

"Set similar party when you return to Lagos."

@iamestelauda:

"Lagos go come be strictly IV."

@callmhe_eva:

"I for like come buh I'm still poor living in 9ja in the ghatto."

@adaobi_adah:

"This wan na come if u like."

Eniola Badmus splurges millions on new Benz as a birthday gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus recently splurged millions of naira to acquire a new whip to celebrate her 40th birthday.

On her Instagram page, the beautiful curvy actress shared photos of her new Mercedez Benz car while hyping herself for putting in the hard work to get the reward she is currently enjoying.

Thanking God for the feat, the actress noted that it's not easy to level up, and she would be driving the car herself because she has been through a lot.

