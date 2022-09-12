Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been in the news frequently after her drastic weight loss that has left many in awe

Even though the actress hasn't publicly disclosed how she transformed her figure, many people have drawn up different procedures

A video of the actress dancing in a club has sparked reactions online as some Nigerians think she has worked on her behind

Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus threw an exclusive party in London as she clocked a new age recently.

From a video sighted online, the movie star had a swell time with friends who hyped her up as she showed off her dance skills.

The highlight of the clip was the moment Eniola who has transformed from a plus-sized woman to a smaller frame turned her behind to the camera and shook it to the excitement of the people around.

Nigerians react to the video

lush_wardrobe__:

"You can achieve anything with money "

okotiejoy:

"She is looking younger now, love it."

viola_concept:

"And someone said money no deh bring happiness? "

luxeopal_:

"I need her doctor’s details please "

officialdtwinz:

"So she pack all the fat for body go put for yansh no wonder "

ellamary191:

"What my doctor give me shake it darling se*xy body na your mate"

tungamiraiii:

"Las Las everybody wants to have a se*xy body. Keep acting like you don't want nyash "

call_me_flexy:

"Many women’s dream"

zemoraloc:

"Later then go say no be surgery."

Eniola Badmus splurges millions on new Benz

It was indeed a moment of celebration for popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, who clocked a new age on Wednesday, September 7.

The actress started her new age in style as she is now the proud new owner of a Benz.

The movie star on her Instagram page shared photos of the new whip as she praised herself for putting in hard work and finally rewarding herself.

Thanking God for the feat, the actress noted that it's not easy to level up and she would be driving the car herself because she has been through a lot.

