Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is a year older today and she has been celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

The movie star decided to spoil herself and she has joined the league of people who have splurged millions on expensive rides this year

Taking to social media with photos of the new car, Eniola disclosed that the gift to herself is a result of pure hard work

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has started her new age in style as she is now the proud new owner of a Benz.

The movie star on her Instagram page shared photos of the new whip as she praised herself for putting in hard work and finally rewarding herself.

Eniola Badmus spoils herself with expensive birthday gift Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Thanking God for the feat, the actress noted that it's not easy to level up and she would be driving the car herself because she has been through a lot.

"Birthday gift to myself……I really don’t know where to start from but I try shaaaaa …….This is pure hard work y’all can testify to it. @m_jautos thank you for sorting this machine for me,you’re the reason I was going back and fourth in Dallas but no vex say the money no come once……..He no easy to level up…..thank God we made it……. Na me go dey drive am myself because Ojuri to."

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Eniola Badmus

moyolawalofficial:

"Congrats"

isbae_u:

"Big Horse ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations Aunt ❤️"

cement_mogul:

"Double Congratulations my person, more grace ❤️"

meaebistellar__cff:

"Congratulations ❤️ Happy birthday and more blessings too."

nnannaqueen:

"Congrats mami and happy birthday❤️❤️❤️"

moziano_movenchy:

"Congrats darling well deserved ❤️"

annyberry_02:

"Congratulations darling more wins."

ekere_victoria:

"Wow my dream car congratulations "

Davido rains pounds on Eniola Badmus

Music superstar Davido and his actress friend Eniola Badmus keep displaying how proper friendship should be practised on social media, and Nigerians can't take their eyes off them.

Eniola who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, September 7, shared a video of the moment Davido came to visit her and spoiled her like a proper birthday girl.

The singer came with plenty of pounds sterling notes and lavished them on the beautiful actress to celebrate her special day. He also gave her a lovely peck on the cheek in appreciation of their friendship.

Source: Legit.ng