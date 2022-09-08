Dancer Korra Obidi has taken to social media in response to those who came after her following an outcry about divorce

The US-based dancer made it clear that even though getting divorced isn't easy, she is not suffering for the bold decision she made

Obidi made it clear that no amount of money can take her back to her hubby while urging women in abusive relationships to flee for their lives

US-based Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has returned to social media hours after sharing the struggles of divorce.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Obidi lamented her new situation online and mentioned how she has been away from her baby for a week.

Worry as Korra Obidi slams critics over divorce. Photo: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

Obidi’s post had stirred reactions online but in a recent IG live session, she made it categorically clear that even though she was open about the struggles of divorce, she isn’t suffering.

The dancer noted that if she is offered $20k (N8.5m) to go back to her previous marriage, she wouldn’t accept the offer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Obidi stated that she isn’t dead and wouldn’t want to be associated with the narrative that she is suffering simply because she left a man.

She also used the opportunity to clamp down on those who hold the opinion that women cannot survive without men and as such, they should remain in their toxic relationships.

Obidi called on fellow women like herself who are going through abuse to flee from their marriages.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

olumidegreen said:

"She should focus on her children, I could see the divorce eating her up daily and the authority are watching her behaviour and actions if she doesn’t change they might take her children away from her."

yeye_bisi_wahab said:

"Kora rest in Jesus Mighty Name . You really need peace."

lipothagate said:

"They should check up on her oo… this is how it starts, next thing u will hear…these rants aren’t normal."

soft_millionaire said:

"Funny enough everything she says is always working against her."

bukolalabeauty said:

"Emotional abuse is hell......leave an abusive relationship."

fazybrown101 said:

"But Korra u didn’t leave all these yrs In an abusive marriage. Not until Dean left.Abeg rest!"

Korra Obidi’s hubby shares threats he got for not making peace with wife

Legit.ng previously reported that the lingering marital crisis between Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi and her husband, Justin Dean, took a new turn with the involvement of some fans.

The fans demanded that Justin should make peace with his wife in the next 48 hours or face the consequences.

Justin shared screenshots of the threats he got and declared that it is not the first time he was getting such.

Source: Legit.ng