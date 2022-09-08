Big Brother Naija housemate Bella finally swallowed her pride and cleaned up the mess she made during a fight with Rachel

Racel and Sheggz got into an argument over Bella's food and the drama escalated with a plate of rice ending up o Rachel's head

With Bella on her knees wiping the floor clean, many have made fun of her seeing as Sheggz was not seen helping her out

Sheggz was nowhere in sight as Bella went on all floors and wiped food off Biggie's floor in the dining area.

This was after she somehow ended up emptying a plate of rice on Rachel's head in a fit of anger.

Bella cleans up mess in Biggie's house Photo credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Rachel and Sheggz had earlier gotten into a heated argument over the choice of protein on Bella food.

The young man was however not there to help Bella as she got under the table and fixed her bad behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

thenitath_:

"Make sure you don’t miss a spot o."

sandra__odia:

"Them suppose add that "I wanna go home song" "

sandra__odia:

" if choke on your words was a person..."

qvwen_nana:

"So Sheggz didn’t clean it? I thought Hermes instructed him to?"

prayerful_chizibel:

"So her husband couldn’t help?"

callme_clarasimdi:

"She for no sweep na. I am just waiting for biggies punishment."

mosh_creations:

"At times, it's not always about the pretty face alone, do you have a good character to that pretty face of yours? She & her boyfriend are not helping themselves at all!"

lavivia25:

"Sheggz go chop strike today then he will pour his frustration on bella. That guy is using her as his game plan but she is too blind to see it."

Bella reveals why she will continue holding on to Sheggz

Two housemates who have been constantly talked about in the Level-up house are Bella and Sheggz, all thanks to their turbulent relationship.

Despite how badly she has been treated, Bella revealed to Chichi in a conversation that Sheggz is perfect for her and she can manage his flaws.

She continued by saying that she doesn't see herself with another person and she is not ready to let him go because she wants the relationship so badly.

Source: Legit.ng