Korra Obidi's underfire husband, Justin Dean has exposed some of his wife's fans who are sending him different threats

The Oyinbo husband revealed that he understood pidgin English and every message that was passed in the threats

The people threatening him told him to make peace with his wife or face the consequences, Nigerians have reacted differently to the threats

The lingering marital crisis between Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi and her husband, Justin Dean, took a new turn with the involvement of some fans.

The fans demanded that Justin should make peace with his wife in the next 48 hours or face the consequences.

Justin Dean shares threats he receives. Credit: @drjustindean

Source: Instagram

Justin shared screenshots of the threats he got and declared that it is not the first time he is getting such, one of the people who threatened him said

"It is better you apologise to that Korra Obidi or you will see my revenge on that case you don't know who I am if you misbehave I will give you 7 days of sickness."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Another person said:

"You dey doubt wetin my brother told you right I'm giving you 48 hours to make peace with Korra or you will collect wotowoto."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians have reacted differently to the Justin's threats

Social media users have reacted differently to the threats Korra's husband got from the fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Cynthiagrscy:

"all the tap I av tap in all those celebrities relationship lord Jesus help me untap all."

Amakacollections_fabrics:

"You want fame you've gotten it oya rest nah."

Remyleeobi:

"Make una leave this man alone, why yall attacking him , have u sit to ask yourself Korras own bad deed ... come on."

Purpleace1:

"People just dey try use you catch cruise ogbeni."

Korra Obidi finally breaks silence

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, broke her silence as regards her marriage problems in a new video posted online.

A video of the popular dancer finally speaking up after her oyinbo husband, Justin Dean, announced that they were getting divorced made the rounds online.

In the video, Korra, who appeared to be calmer than her usual boisterous self, explained to fans that she was alright.

Source: Legit.ng