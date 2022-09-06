Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi in a recent statement, has shared her opinion on some of the consequences of divorce

Korra lamented in a video that she has been separated from her 6 months old baby for a week while adding that divorce is not for the week

The dancer’s statement has sparked reactions from netizens on social media, with many agreeing with Korra

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, is making headlines after she recently opened up on some of the consequences of divorce she’s facing.

Obidi, in a video, revealed her children have been taken away from her for a week as she added she was broken.

The dancer said she felt bad after she saw strangers touching her kid.

In her words:

“Don’t get divorced. It is not for the weak. Separated from your 6 months old for a whole week. I have been trying to keep my composure but last night I got broken because I saw strangers touching my child. It really broke me.”

ngozillionaire:

"Honestly, divorce isnt for the weak, one minute you are all fine & acing life, next minute, you are down in the deeps of the dumps...May God help & give hope to everyone going through stuff they cannot explain, amen."

onyinyeeeee:

"She’s so confused I feel for her."

seye001_:

"God give her strength. Divorce isn’t easy for anyone."

bahdt_girl_annie1:

"This girl is going through a lot ."

domingo_loso:

"Yankee system get as e be sha, that nation. Not a fan at all."

official_crownnikky_skincare:

"this is so emotional keep yourself together korra, i know it’s not easy especially when a baby is involved ."

Korra Obidi says she wouldn't remarry

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, spoke about her thoughts on marriage now that she is a single mother.

In a viral video on social media, the socialite noted that she does not think she can give marriage another chance.

According to the mother of two, she has tried the institution of marriage and gave it her all, including cooking and giving her ex-husband ‘different styles’ in the bedroom.

