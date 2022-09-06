BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Maria Benjamin had an exchange with a fan on social media and it became an interesting affair

The fan questioned the reality star for not staying in one place after she revealed her intentions to go clubbing

Maria gave the fan a biblical response, and Nigerians have shared mixed reactions to their interesting exchange

Celebrities sometimes take out their time to reply nasty comments about them, and in doing that, give them commenters some relevance on social media.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 star Maria Benjamin had one of such instances as she engaged a fan who called her out for confusing herself.

BBNaija's Maria replies online troll with bible quote. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria posted about going to a club, and the fan wondered why she would share bible quotes in the morning only to go to the club at night.

The fan noted that she is just confusing herself by doing that, and Maria gave a hilarious reply to the comment:

"Even Jesus turned water into wine. No too confuse yourself."

Check out their exchange below:

Nigerians react to Maria's exchange with the fan

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Maria's encounter with the online fan.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Db_naturals_:

"Don’t mind all those Jesus body guards Let him do the judgement himself biko to everyone their own."

_Somebodys1stson:

"I thought clubhouse was an app?"

Oma_zaroff:

"Using Bible verses to justify an Un-Godly lifestyle."

Only1_ednariches:

"Una wan still stop person from living her life? Na were person for find peace e dey go oh. Let her live her best life na. After all na her life don’t teach her how to live it."

_Iamsheila__

"So someone who knows d Bible can’t go out and have fun as a youth? I don’t understand some people.. you don’t knw d importance of balancing your spiritual and social life?"

Paulgodmade:

"Na wine Jesus turn water to! No be Azul. Repent."

