Nigerian music star Fireboy DML revealed he is living a comfortable life when he was asked about his net worth in comparison to Rema

When asked about who is richer between him and Rema, Fireboy DML laughed about it as he said there was no way he would know

The YBNL singer also revealed he grew up in Abeokuta while adding that his favourite food used to be pap and akara

In a recent interview, bandanna crooner and YBNL artiste Fireboy DML opened up on his lifestyle.

During the question and answer, Fireboy DML was asked who was richer between him and talented singer Rema.

Fireboy says he is living comfortably. Credit: @fireboydml @rema

Responding, the YBNL artiste laughed about the question as he said there was no way he would know that. Fireboy, however, added that he is living comfortably.

Fireboy also revealed he grew up in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, and that his favourite food used to be pap and Akara because it makes him feel relaxed.

See the video below:

Fans react to Fireboy's statement on who is richer between him and Rema

Some fans suggested Rema would be richer than Fireboy DML based on shows, views, among others.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

youngshaggii:

"This guy na free guy."

taiwoalabiho2:

"He’s from Iwo, in Osun State. That’s our food. ."

vheeny:

"He's humble"

happinessnana4:

"Good answer my gee you're okay ."

iam_jozimilez:

" baba say I’m very comfortable , who get money pass me no concern me."

rixxch_ice:

"Rema get money pass am normally."

skipool_nino:

"Nice answer, but why u people always talk Davido is richer than wizkid?."

osariemencatherineerhabor:

"Very logical anwer."

olasz_walter_view:

"He is so humble , I love fireboy and Rema FR , rema will be richer , talking of shows , views , followers , subscribers, features and streaming it is all Rema The grace the guy carry ehh , He got the most view song on YouTube this year … Calm down."

Olamide says he is proud of Rema and Fireboy DML

Nigerian singer and YBNL boss Olamide may have put an end to what could have been a comparison between Rema and Fireboy DML by fans.

This comes after Olamide reacted to a trending video of Isreal DMW hailing Davido that was captioned, “Fireboy at Mavins headquarters asking Rema for that compromise Verse.”

The YBNL label boss, in his statement, said he is proud of Rema and Fireboy as he added that the two have genuine and solid love for each other.

In his words:

“ You people have wahala on this app. Fire x Rema got genuine n solid love for each other n I’m super proud of them."

Source: Legit.ng