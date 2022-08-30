Popular Nigerian singer, Fireboy, got Nigerians talking when he made a hilarious comment about himself on social media

The Bandana crooner declared that he will be worshipped very soon and noted that people don't appreciate him enough

Fireboy also insisted that he will live forever, Nigerians have reacted differently to the singer's statement

Singer, Fireboy reflected on his life and what he aimed to achieve in the future and he shared his thoughts with his numerous followers on social media.

The Playboy crooner took to her Instagram story channel to declare that the people will soon be worshipping him and noted that he is not being appreciated well enough.

Fireboy reveals his intention to live forever. Credit: @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

Fireboy also stated that he will live forever.

According to him:

"At some point, some of y'all gon have to worship me smh. Love to the boys but my journey is different."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Fireboy's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Fireboy's affirmation of himself.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Deagram:

"Only him knows which worship he’s talking about though."

Nazzybellabenz:

"It’s only God that I’m gonna worship ✌️ not human being."

Only1_ednariches:

"Who Fireboy dey use indirect dey talk to so? Nor be only worship, as Jesus PA na."

Preshann_:

"I love you, but you cannot be God, rest my dear."

Dvclothing234:

"Worship you asper na you dey feed us na."

Official_francesco_brown:

"Wetin this one don go smoke again na, Abi we don worship you nii, as we no get work na, common getat.."

Thisisofficialjagaban:

"This one smoke finish dey use us catch cruise, capping nonsense."

Source: Legit.ng