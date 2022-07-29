Nigerian music star Olamide has opened up on the relationship between singers Fireboy DML and Rema

Olamide said the relationship between Fireboy and Rema is genuine as he reacted to a trending video that depicted Fireboy hailing Rema to get a music verse

The YBNL boss’ statement has stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers, with many hailing him

Nigerian singer and YBNL boss Olamide may have put an end to what could have been comparison by fans over Rema and Fireboy DML.

This comes after Olamide reacted to a trending video of Isreal DMW hailing Davido that was captioned as “Fireboy at Mavins headquarters asking Rema for that compromise Verse.”

Fireboy and Rema have genuine love for each other: Olamide. Credit: @fireboydml @heisrem @olamide

Source: Instagram

The YBNL label boss, in his statement, said he is proud of Rema and Fireboy as he added that the two have genuine and solid love for each other.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“ you people have wahala on this app. Fire x Rema got genuine n solid love for each other n I’m super proud of them. I really can’t deal I done watch this video die .. no worry Una craze for this app well well.”

See the post below:

Fans hail Olamide

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

danddymanuel:

"They can’t cause emotional damage to those guys cos those ones been on a joint they can’t compromise ."

bakaredpreacher:

"Baddoo tell them."

jaiyejejeomo:

"All na cruise.. I'm glad you understand . IDAN HIMSELF KING BADDO ❤️ ."

ikaquotes:

"Olamide clear Anytime Anyday man’s juz wanna make money help youngins smoke him cigarette ."

iampopson:

"Fireboy better than Rema, no cap ."

itsoladeni:

"Egbon Olamide, it is not that serious, don't give him cheap publicity."

justmalik:

"Badoo collect your phone from his hand ."

fact221:

"He still needed that Rema blessing tho."

Olamide shares video of his son playing basketball

Veteran singer and YBNL label boss Olamide, also known as Baddo, gave fans a view of some of the abilities of his first son Maximilian Boluwatife Adedeji better known as Milliano.

Olamide shared cute videos of him and his son bonding.

But, the proud dad couldn’t hide his shock when his son threw a ball from a long distance into the basket.

Source: Legit.ng