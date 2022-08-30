Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, Sheggz seems to have said a little too much in a recent clip where he was seen bragging about being close friends with the show host Ebuka

Sheggz spoke about his relationship with Ebuka during a conversation with his other colleagues while they were seated at the dinner table, saying he didn't expect him to mock his English

The ex-professional footballer later revealed that once he leaves the house was going to put a call through Ebuka for poking him about Caesar's salad banter

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7, Level Up edition housemate Segun Daniel Olusemo better known as Sheggz, has unconsciously revealed that he is a close friend of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host.

Sheggz bragged to his colleagues that he didn't expect Ebuka to poke fun at him over his English over Caesar's salad mishap.

Fans slam BBNaija housemate for bragging that Ebuka was his close pal before he entered Biggie's house.

Source: Instagram

The footballer turned actor said he couldn't believe his guy would be the one tensioning him on the show.

However, this comment by Sheggz seems to have elucidated an opposite reaction of what he probably envisaged it would be amongst fans of the show, as most slammed him for being a talkative, egotistical and narcissist.

Watch the video clip below:

See the reactions Sheggz's comment generated:

@_piin.pop:

"Guy try dey close mouth."

@i_ehiz:

"This guy should just close his mouth for christ sake."

@bibichukwu_akonure:

"Sheggs just likes to hear himself talk."

@geebabe2003:

"How do they even sit down and listen to this guy especially Bella. This is really disturbing."

@zehmee:

"Sister Sheggz is the definition of a nuisance."

@s.nnxo_:

"It’s like whenever he speaks he’s looking for validation about how something."

@queen__daisyy_:

"N*gga talks too much abeg."

Source: Legit.ng