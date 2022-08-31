Nigerian singer Pheelz is currently in the United States, where he linked up with top celebrities like Diddy, Dr Dre, among others

A video showed the moment Dr Dre happily announced that Pheelz gave him a Yoruba name Mayowa

The video has left many Nigerians, including celebrities gushing as they took to the comment section to react

Popular Nigerian producer and singer Philip Kayode, aka Pheelz, has been sharing some lovely pictures from his trip to the US.

Pheelz linked up with some of the heavyweights in the American music industry, like Diddy, Dre, and Jimmy Iovine.

Pheelz links up with Dr Dre.

Source: Instagram

In a recent video shared by Pheelz, Dr Dre disclosed that the Nigerian music producer gave him a Yoruba name, Mayowa.

Captioning the video, Pheelz wrote:

“Gave @drdre a Nigerian name MAYOWA // meaning : JOY BRINGER.”

See the video below:

In one of his other posts via his social media timeline, Pheelz wrote:

“Jimmy Iovine said I’m one of the coldest writers he’s ever seen. That s**t felt unreal. @Diddy maximum love.”

See the post below:

Fans gush as Dr Dre gets Yoruba name

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

oxladeofficial:

" dr Dare mayowa."

donawon:

"Lmao! Yeah you are absolutely nuts ."

sft_18:

"All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to purse them. @pheelzmrproducer , God bless your magic fingers .. I’m very sure (IDCABASA) will be proud of you ."

nikkilaoye:

"Awww this is so cool.. With the legend Dre himself ."

holazy_goatboy:

"Anything is possible in this life❤️❤️ keep shining bro!"

osekresvibe:

"This is massive bro."

blu2th:

"Aaaaayyyyy!!!! So dope bro!"

Pheelz signs to Warner records

Popular music producer turned artiste, Pheelz had no idea his single Finesse would become a global hit.

The song, which featured another popular singer, BNXN, came about as training, and it has been sitting on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

Following the song's huge success, Pheelz is now proudly signed to the American music label, Warner Records.

In an interview with Billboard, the producer, who is no longer a critic of his own work, revealed that Finesse wasn't a song that was thoroughly planned or crafted in the initial stage.

