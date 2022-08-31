Nigerian music superstar Wikzid got his huge fanbase drooling as he teased them with a hilarious video of his son, Zion

Wizkid shared a video of Zion listening to his yet-to-be-released album to hint further that work is done on it

Zion's vibe video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many looking forward to the singer's eagerly anticipated body of work

Ace singer, Ibrahim Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is tensioning his fans on Instagram, and they are loving it.

The Made in Lagos crooner announced the title of his next album, More Love Less Ego, months ago, but he keeps the anticipation going.

Wizkid shares video of Zion listening to his album. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid shared a video of his son, Zion, sitting on his bed, holding a microphone as he listened to his dad's unreleased album.

The young man vibed well in the video as it looked like a big tune, but the sound was on mute.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to Zion's video

Social media users, most especially the Wizkid FC, have reacted differently to the video of Zion listening to the unreleased More Love Less Ego album. Most of them cannot wait to enjoy the songs on the album.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Shematics_10:

"@wizkidayo abeg the torture don too much na, abeg na Machala drop this thing."

Dozieedezuno:

"E don dey go 2yrs baba still never drop album., drop am make everywhere scatter."

4evasandy_shero:

"Ayo junior and Tife ain't part of his children abi. He barely posts them."

Danthamas:

"This small boy dey flex wetin all of us suppose they flex, life no balance."

Wizkid confirms completion of 5th album

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian international artist Ayo Balogun, known as Wizkid, prepped his fans and followers up for his 5th album, dubbed More Love Less Ego (MLLE).

Wizkid took to his Instastory to reveal the completion of his album, adding that he wrote the songs on the new album with a lot of love. Wizkid wrote:

“I made this one with a lot of love. Opoju!! (It’s plenty) #MLLE.”

