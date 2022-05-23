Nigerian music star Wizkid has announced the completion of his 5th album More Love Less Ego, which is expected to be released in the summer

Wizkid made this known as he gave the update via his Instagram story over the weekend while assuring fans of the best while appreciating those that helped put the album together

The singer also shared reactions from some of his fans from different parts of the world who were excited over the release of his next project

Nigerian international artist Ayo Balogun, known as Wizkid, is prepping his fans and followers up for his 5th album, dubbed More Love Less Ego (MLLE).

Wizkid took to his Instastory to reveal the completion of his album, adding that he wrote the songs on the new album with a lot of love.

Wizkid wrote:

“I made this one with a lot of love. Opoju!! (It’s plenty) #MLLE.”

In another post, the singer appreciated those who worked with him on the completion of the album.

He wrote:

“Special thanks to everyone that helped me put this together. Y’all got a special place in my heart. #MLLE.”

In another series of posts that followed, Wizkid shared messages he got from fans from different parts of the world who are anticipating the release of the album, which has been tipped to be out in the summer.

More Love Less Ego (MLLE) will be Wizkid’s 5th music album after the release of Made In Lagos, which went viral within and outside the country and was nominated for a Grammy at the 64th edition.

Chris Brown announces Wizkid will be on his next album

Popular American singer, Chris Brown, listed the names of artistes that will feature on his upcoming Breezy album.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel to mention the names one after the other and it is interesting to know that Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's name came first on his list.

Other stars that will be collaborating on the project include, Yung Bleu, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, BLXST, Anderson Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez and EST Gee.

