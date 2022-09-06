Popular comedian Carter Efe will be marking his birthday on September 29 and has taken to social media to share the good news with his fans and followers

Carter, who gained attention for dropping a song in music star Wizkid’s name, said he would be 21 years old in September 2022

The comedian’s revelation about his age has sparked mixed reactions from many netizens, with many refusing to believe it

Comedian and skit maker Carter Efe, who gained popularity over his hit song Machala in honour of Nigerian music star Wizkid, has revealed he will be celebrating his birthday on September 29.

Carter, who shared a picture of himself via his Twitter handle, said he would be 21 years old in 2022, a statement that sparked social media reactions.

The comedian, in the caption of his picture, simply wrote:

“I will be 21 years old September 29.”

Internet users react as Carter Efe reveals his age

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dat_igbodaura:

"Even your face is not concurring with this tweet."

harrisjunior:

"You mixed up the number."

aimhigher201:

"Comedy no work you switch go music.. wizkid and Apple Music self pursue you.. Nah to Dey lie be the new content ."

geehomomayor:

"No wonder world never clear for ur mouth ."

onlyonehumble

"Na this kind lie make Apple Music delete your song."

morisdavinci:

"Na lie boss Am 23 years and am a broke ooking up on God for Blessings and grace like urs."

harisb20:

"you don't know what to say Abeg shift, and ur face dey drag the same age with my grandpa ."

silvaojonimi:

"L!es. Alaye u will be 30 years . Na so Una go de l!e."

Carter Efe reacts as his Machala song is taken down

It appears the reign of the Machala may have ended - at least if the artists involved do not get on the same page pretty soon.

Comedian Carter Efe and Berri Tiga gave fans of Wizkid something to celebrate with the release of the song, which became an anthem for fans of Wizkid.

However, the song has since been taken down from all streaming platforms with different speculations surrounding the reason.

