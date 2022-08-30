Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has taken to social media in celebration of her firstborn daughter’s birthday

The doting mum shared a video mashup that featured several photos of the celebrant and accompanied it with a sweet caption

Fans and colleagues in the industry gathered in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the birthday girl

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola Salako is currently filled with joy and gratitude to the Lord as she gets to witness another birthday celebration of her daughter, Ibukunoluwa.

The doting mum dedicated a special post to the celebrant on her official Instagram page and accompanied it with a sweet note.

Actress Foluke Daramola marks daughter's birthday. Photo: @folukedaramolasalako

Source: Instagram

Foluke’s video mashup featured several throwback pictures of her daughter from when she was much younger to what she looks like at the moment.

“My first fruit, my princess, my best friend, my confidant, my gist and gossip partner is 17yrs today. Just like yesterday, I had u ibukunoluwa,ayomikun, Owolabi now u are 17yrsI don’t want to be emotional today but it’s been God all the way. Thank u father,” the actress captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

adebayosaheed26 said:

"Happy birthday to her, wishing her long life and prosperity."

officialtoyinadewale said:

"Happy happy beautiful birthday wishes to you dear daughter longlife and prosperity Ijmn ."

omowunmifolake said:

"Happy birthday to you dear Ayomikun.You are for signs and wonder in Jesus name ❤️."

rims_treats said:

"Happy birthday to princess, i wish you long life and prosperity in good health and wealth."

gsrise_clothings said:

"Happy birthday to you darling, more grace in Jesus name amen ."

broda.alik said:

"Wow happy birthday to u sister more life to celebrate ijn ."

Actress Ruth Kadiri celebrates daughter's birthday

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri shared some lovely birthday shoots of her first child and daughter as she clocked three.

In a birthday message, the talented actress expressed love for her daughter, who she described as beautiful and smart.

Ruth Kadiri’s colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have joined her to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

Source: Legit.ng