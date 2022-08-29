Nollywood actress Mide Martins has sparked hilarious reactions from fans on social media after sharing a video on her page

The clip captured the moment her husband plastered cash on her chest while they were at a recent event

The video and Mide’s caption got many fans and followers talking in the movie star’s comment section

Nollywood’s Mide Martin recently took to her official Instagram page with a video showing a funny exchange with her husband, Afeez Owo.

The husband and wife had stepped out for an event and Owo decided to spoil his wife at the venue of the party.

Mide Martins 'slams' hubby as he plasters money on her chest. Photo: @mydemartins

The actor was seen with several N500 notes and he dramatically placed each note on his wife’s chest.

Mide, on the other hand, appeared impatient as took note of the amount she was being sprayed and tried to get more money from her husband.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram page, the actress hilariously pointed out how her hubby was about to burst her ‘bubble’.

"You wan burst my bubbles because of this small change. Haba!!! @officialafeezowo Kilosele. Anyway sha kuku bring everything make i know wetin I dey suffer for Chaiiii I too like money."

See her post below:

Social media users react

realtolubanjo said:

"Mama u wan rip baba, he flew."

atm_annobiy said:

"Lol it's the bubble bursting for me."

layors_empire1 said:

"Is popcy spraying Money abi he is pressing brezzz."

bosealaoo said:

"E se mi jeje and your eyes no commot 4 d bail."

tripple.d.kiddlesandmore said:

"Ahhhh elle popcy don't grab popcy money , anyways I you so much ma."

iamoesophagus01 said:

" Mami collect your money ❤️❤️❤️ By the grace of God the two of you will love to eat the fruit of your labour By the grace of God .. Amen."

