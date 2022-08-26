Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has shared some lovely birthday shoots of her first child and daughter as she clocks three today

The talented actress, in a birthday message, expressed love for her daughter, who she described as beautiful and smart

Many of Ruth Kadiri’s colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have joined her to celebrate her daughter’s birthday

Barely weeks after welcoming her second baby, Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is in a celebration mood as her first child, and daughter Ada Ezerika is celebrating her third birthday today, August 26.

To celebrate her daughter, Ruth took to her social media timeline to share some cute photoshoots of her lookalike daughter as she expressed her love for the three-year-old.

Ruth Kadiri expresses love for her daughter. Credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote:

“Happy happy birthday Ada Ezerika! The fruit of my womb. So beautiful, so divine so smart. So restless. All your strength and weaknesses I’m in love with. I love you the first fruit of my womb. NWACHINEMELU. Igbo Amaka. Happy 3 birthday.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Fans join Ruth Kadiri to celebrate her daughter's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

mz_ellamani:

"She’s so pretty Happy Birthday Princess ."

girllikeabena96:

"Happy birthday cutie cute birthday mate. We will forever flourish in our endeavours."

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Happy Birthday to our baby.❤️She will always be a source of pride to you and yours..."

rechaelokonkwo:

"Happy birthday to you baby."

maumau.okoh:

"Happy birthday baby girl.. best wishes to you ."

mblink_mblink:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️ princess she's grown upso fast."

Ruth Kadiri tenders apology to those she offended during pregnancy

There are claims of pregnant women coming up with different behaviour during the nine-month pregnancy stage, and it appears popular Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri may have experienced one.

The talented actress welcomed a new baby and took to her social media timeline to tender an apology to everyone she might have offended during her pregnancy period.

Ruth pushed the blame on pregnancy hormones as she stirred funny reactions from her colleagues as well as fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng