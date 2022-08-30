Mr Ibu’s daughter, Lady Jasmine, recently clocked a new age and she spent the birthday celebration with friends and family members

Interestingly, Jasmine's husband who is based in the US made a trip down to Nigeria for the first time to celebrate with her

The excited celebrant shared a video on Instagram that captured her husband’s arrival and how she received him at the airport

Lady Jasmine, daughter of veteran comic actor, Mr Ibu, clocked a new age some days ago and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and family members.

Interestingly, the celebration was also her first birthday as a married woman and she got the chance to celebrate with her darling husband.

Mr Ibu's daughter's 'Americana' hubby visits Nigeria. Photo: @ladysjasminec

Taking to her Instagram page, Jasmine happily shared a video showing the moment her US-based husband arrived in Nigeria for the first time to celebrate with her.

The video captured how she picked up a flower bouquet and presented it to her husband upon his arrival at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA).

This was followed by the lovebirds locking each other in tight embraces and sharing kisses as onlookers watched.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

Mr Ibu was spotted in the comment section welcoming his son-in-law to Nigeria. The actor wrote:

"Welcome my son inlaw."

Read more comments below:

therealjenniy said:

"Is the bed will suffer to night for me nice one dear."

reggtessi said:

"Aweee so cute have fun and happy birthday bby."

vee_bee24 said:

"Banquet or bouquet the bed is gonna suffer."

iam_angelamaka said:

"I go love o.. welcome back sir."

amyursular said:

"The bed will cry blood So lovely."

Mr Ibu's wife launches search for her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Comedian Mr Ibu’s wife, Iburess, took to social media seeking the help of netizens in finding her father.

According to Iburess, she never got to know the true identity of her father before her mother left the world.

Many were seen in the comment section with words of concern as they prayed for her to locate the man as soon as possible.

