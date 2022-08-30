Nigerian singer Davido is consolidating his new friendship with American star Usher as he continues to extend his tentacles on the global scale

Usher and Davido recently linked up in Las Vegas, and it seems the singers are set to work together

Fans are already anticipating their unreleased song as Davido shared a video of the moment he and Usher were spending quality time in the studio

Popular Nigerian singer Davido got his fans excited as he posted a video of the moment he shared a studio with veteran American superstar, Usher Raymond.

Davido and Usher recently met at an event in Las Vegas, USA, and they bonded as best friends, with the DMW boss commending the American and referring to him as his mentor.

The duo are consolidating their newly found friendship as it looked like they will be dropping a song together.

The Stand Strong crooner took to his Instagram story channel to drop a video of his time with Usher in the studio.

The two singers had fun in the studio, but the audio was on mute so fans won't have a feel of what the unreleased song sounds like.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Davido and Usher Raymond's studio session.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kelvinxo40:

"Another hit incoming DavidoXUsher please drop it."

Markiejoon:

"Featuring people that don’t even go with his genre. Davido is not a very good vocalist and you featuring a crazy vocalist I wonder how the whole thing will blend."

Killa_stinepow:

"I love their connection, Baddest give us this jam abeg."

