Nigerian music superstar, Davido, and his American counterpart, Chris Brown got their fans gushing after a video of them emerged online

The singers were all-excited when they meet up at a show in Las Vegas and they grooved together in a funny way

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media with fans expressing their admiration for the big musicians

Singer Davido and Chris Brown gave their fans a big mood as the superstars linked up at an event in Las Vegas, United States.

The duo bumped into each other at the event and they acted like best friends in a fun video that got people talking on social media.

Davido and Chris Brown chill together in US.

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chris Brown were full of smiles and made funny gestures to the camera while enjoying each other's company.

Other people also bumped into the singers' video to make funny gestures with them.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chris Brown and Davido's video

Social media users across the country have reacted to the video of Davido and American star, Chris Brown chilling together.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Iamkvng.d:

"OBO is having the best time in vegas."

Teneflexyabie:

"Men with vibes, energy everywhere, I love this Breezy is team OBO 30GB."

Aloysiusaccess_:

"Joy de choke Davido, em fit just use bottle break Chris brown head."

Peacedowell:

"Look at how happy they are, they surely have a connection, let them just give this Chris Brown a Nigerian passport, he too love the country."

Davido scream in excitement as he parties with his mentor Usher in Las Vegas

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido trended on social media over a video of him and veteran American music star Usher.

Davido was seen partying with Usher, who he called his mentor on Friday night, August 26 in Las Vegas as he shouted in excitement upon meeting him.

The exciting part of the video was the way the Nigerian singer known for his humility was heard hyping Usher in the background.

