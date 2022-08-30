Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, got his numerous fans talking when a video of his recent performance made it to the internet

In the video, the singer was seen performing to a big crowd in Germany as he entertained them with some of his hit songs

Wizkid dressed simple, but he looked a bit different from his usual self, and his fans back home noticed the changes

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was one of the superstars who headlined the HypeFestival in Germany, and he gave the crowd an entertaining time to cherish.

A video of Wizkid's performance at the Germany festival has made it to the internet, and Nigerians take their eyes off the obvious changes in the singer's appearance.

Wizkid performs in Germany. Credit: @wizkid @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The singer thrilled the crowd with some of his hit songs. They vibed along with him as he delivered an energetic performance to the German fans.

Watch the video of the performance below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Wizkid's performance at the HypeFestival in Germany.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Iamosha1:

"Wizkid don tall."

Classic_vendor1:

"These people are representing us well no only good governance remain."

Freesiafoodies:

"We should really give it up for artistes. The jumping, singing back to back. E no easy o. God should continue to Bless them. They deserve all the recognition."

Adekanmipedro:

"Hold ooo Big Wiz don dey get height small small ooo."

Allenokujagu4real:

"Wizkid don dey fat oh."

Nazzimlee:

"Nothing wey you go tell me, Wizkid don dey gym for back, he looks different."

