Nigerian music star Davido once again confirmed how humble he is after he met veteran singer Usher

A video which has gone viral on social media showed the Stand Strong crooner partying with Usher in Las Vegas

The video has left many of the singer’s fans and followers gushing as he repeatedly hyped Usher, who was all smiles

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido is currently trending on social media over a video of him and veteran American music star Usher.

Davido was seen partying with Usher, who he called his mentor on Friday night, August 26 in Las Vegas.

Fans gush as Davido parties with Ursher. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The exciting part of the video was the way the Nigerian singer known for his humility was heard hyping Usher in the background.

OBO and Usher alongside some other friends also pose for the camera.

See the video below:

Internet users react to the video of Usher and Davido partying in Las Vegas

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the Nigerian singer, see them below:

aphrodite_masob:

"Obo always himself and humble, if na wiwi na he go dey form for them."

prettyjoyoflagos:

"Davido and travel be like bestie ."

seasonsofsamantha:

"Usher fine asf how does he do it ."

theamakaxtopher:

"Anybody wey no like Davido na witch 001 for a reason Take it or you loose it ✌️."

marynk__:

"Usher just gets younger by the day.. he doesn’t even look his age."

emekaokudoh:

"David Adeleke no dey hustle pass me.. he's hustling ontop of hustle wey dey don hustle finish,, he's complimenting the already status quo..but me na fresh Hustler trying be the first.."

